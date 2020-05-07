Dream-worthy kitchen designs

When planning a kitchen renovation, you'll want to ensure you're picking materials that are easily maintained and fit your lifestyle. If you have children or pets, you'll want to pick flooring that's beautiful and durable. From traditional hardwood to wood-look tile or even laminate flooring, you'll want something that can withstand lots of foot traffic for years to come, according to The Spruce. There are also so many choices for countertops; marble, granite and quartz are all beautiful choices, but maintenance can be tricky. Remember to do your research and keep more than aesthetics in mind.

Complete cabinetry

Cabinetry can make or break a kitchen design. It's ideal to avoid boring, heavy blocks of doors and drawers by adding interest with glass doors and display shelving. Undercabinet lighting is not only charming but functional. The primary purpose of undercabinet lighting is to illuminate the countertop, which makes food preparation easier on the eyes. Along with those glass cabinets, you might consider illuminating them. Houzz recommends installing an LED lighting strip on both sides of the cabinet so that each shelf glows.

Appliance placement

When it comes to appliances you should consider doubling up. A second microwave oven and a mini refrigerator or refrigerator drawer positioned at the edge of the kitchen work center can help keep guests out of the chef’s way. Modern kitchen designs often work to hide appliances and their cords, so you’ll want to mix outlet styles. Consider adding a wall outlet behind an appliance since it will always be plugged in. If you don’t, the electrical cord will be visible. It’s a good idea to combine a mixture of outlets and plug molding into your design to keep cords from being visible.