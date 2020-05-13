Bold and beautiful bathrooms

Before you start any home project, it's important to balance your wants with your budget. According to Remodelista, homeowners often underestimate the cost of a bathroom remodel. "A basic, low-grade renovation with less expensive materials or smaller swaps could run from $1,500 to $5,000, while a top-of-the-line, tip-to-toe renovation could run up to $23,000," writes Remodelista. You'll also want to keep in mind the size of your bathroom, the quality of materials and whether you can do some of the labor yourself, as these factors can also affect cost.

Design and function

While that statement-making tub looks beautiful and relaxing, you should make sure that it's practical. Freestanding tubs can be harder to clean, and they aren't able to keep water hot for very long, which can be disappointing if you prefer a longer bath. If you prefer showers, you might want to consider replacing the tub with a shower to save space. Other key design elements to consider are the vanity, flooring and high-end materials. Houzz recommends splurging on countertops or floor and wall coverings because bathrooms are smaller spaces.

The little things

Things like planning the right height for your sink and making sure that the toilet isn’t the first thing you see when entering a bathroom are important but often forgotten details, according to Houzz. Lighting, mirror and outlet placement are other essential elements that should be carefully planned before the renovation. If you’re working with a small bathroom, you my want to consider adding a corner sink. You’ll also want to plan for proper ventilation and adequate storage space.