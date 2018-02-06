Peonies need loose soil and summer sun protection

A: My favorite shovel cleaner is a wire brush. When the rust and dirt have been removed, think about using a file to sharpen the shovel edge. You'll be amazed how much easier digging can be with a sharp shovel. If your shovel has a wooden handle also consider painting it with linseed oil. This protects the wood from deterioration if you sometimes leave the tool outdoors in the rain. For rust prevention, the same linseed oil brushed on the metal will do the job.

Q: My front yard is nothing but dirt and wood chips because of a sewer line fix. My plan is to apply an inch of landscaping mix in April, then lay down zoysia sod. Am I doing it right?Frank Padula, email

A: Your plan sounds good but you will be way ahead of the game if you till the landscape mix into the existing soil, at least six inches deep. Grass roots don’t like to grow through different kinds of soil and your existing earth and the landscape mix are markedly different from each other. While you’re at it, mix in starter fertilizer and lime, according to a soil test recommendation. You can get details on how to have your soil tested at www.georgiasoiltest.com.The best time to lay zoysia sod is in late April or early May. Before then the soil is too cold for grass plants to root very well.