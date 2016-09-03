Leyland cypress has limited life span

A: This is typical growth for some species of orchids. In nature, these roots would help the orchid cling to a tree's bark. There is no need to remove them unless they die and shrivel.

Q: I planted Bermuda seed 10 days ago. It is coming up nicely, but I did not roll the freshly tilled dirt before seeding. Walking behind the seed spreader and walking to move the sprinkler around everyday has left many footprints in the soft dirt. Would a sod roller to help even out the ground? — Dave Lucas, email

A: The roller will not do what you want. It would have to be enormously heavy to flatten the soil and that would not be good for your grass seedlings. At this point I think you're stuck with the divots in the ground. Next spring fill them with a 1:1 mix of sand and topsoil and let the grass fill in during summer.

Q: Our older home deck needs renovation, but a huge wisteria has been trained to grow through a hole in the middle of the deck and then climb a big arbor. Will I be able to rescue it? — Suzanne Williams, Atlanta

A: I think rescue is possible. If you can get underneath to dig out some of the root ball and heave it up through the deck, that might work. Failing that, excavate some long roots and plant them horizontally in a trench somewhere nearby. Or even cut some 3-foot-long sections of ½-inch diameter vine and plant them in horizontal trenches. It would be rare for wisteria not to sprout back from one of these methods.

