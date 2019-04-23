Know determinate vs indeterminate tomato plants

Q: Do different varieties of zoysia grass require different soil temperatures to root? Dan Marino, Wake Forest

A: Different varieties of zoysia grass tolerate cold air temperatures differently, but the soil temperature for rooting is similar for all of them. My general advice is that you can install warm season sod when soil temperatures are above 60 degrees, usually in early May. You can check your local soil temperatures at georgiaweather.net.

Q: How do you get rid of Johnson weed? Carolyn Mann, email

A: It's tough! Johnsongrass, Sorghum halepense, was introduced from the Mediterranean as a pasture grass. But farmers soon found that this tall, aggressive grass, while favored by cattle, was very difficult to keep in bounds. Your only options are either to dig it out or spray with glyphosate whenever you see it. By consistently eliminating the leaves, the roots will eventually starve to death.

Q: We need a pet safe weed killer that will control dandelions but leave our fescue and bermuda alone. What do you recommend? Cathie Panosh, Charlotte

A: Products that contain chelated iron, FeHEDTA (Natria Lawn Weed Control, Fiesta, etc. ), will give reasonable control of dandelions after three applications at 21 day intervals. You won’t kill 100% of the broadleaf weeds but I think you’ll be pleased. Chelated iron is considered a very safe herbicide.