Don’t remove green daffodil foliage

Q: After my daffodils are spent, can I cut the existing foliage? J. Kubelik, email
A: You can cut off the stem that has a flower on it but don't remove the other green leaves. They will spend the time between now and June storing sunshine to power next year's blooms. As the weather turns hot, they will turn yellow and fade away. The best way to hide these leaves is to plant things beside the daffodil clump whose emerging greenery distracts from the yellowing leaves. Bearded iris, daylilies and Japanese anemone work well for me.
Q: I have a problem with squirrels digging in my pots. I can't keep anything growing in them since they dig up everything. Beth Maguire, email
A: One of my gardening friends collects sweetgum balls and uses them to mulch around summer annuals in her pots. Another friend cuts wire clothes hangers into 6-inch lengths and inserts them into her pots to discourage digging. Personally, I cut chicken wire into small shapes that fit inside my pots and around the stems of my plants. I cover the wire with a thin layer of potting soil.
Q: What are your thoughts on the "Ellen White Method" for planting trees in a big hole? Chris Ryan, Buford
A: I had never heard of this, so I did a quick online search. One of the first links I found mentioned changing the electromagnetic field by laying rocks under the tree. This made me suspect that this planting technique might not be based on science. Further reading convinced me that the "Ellen White Method" is a terrible way to plant trees. Digging a hole deeper than the root ball is never advisable. The tree will eventually sink into the soft soil. Layering the rocks, topsoil and subsoil will create big problems for root expansion. Transitions between one soil texture to another greatly inhibit roots. My tips? Dig a hole no deeper than the root ball but six times as wide; wash soil from the tree roots and straighten them outward; cover the roots with the soil you removed and mulch with arborist woodchips. Success is yours!
Q: Can I use trifluralin as a pre-emergent weed controller on zoysia? I bought it before I realized it is intended for vegetable gardens. Stewart McDonough, email
A: Congratulations for reading the label! University turf expert Clint Waltz says in the past, trifluralin was labeled by itself for use on lawns. But there were two drawbacks: It caused grass to turn slightly yellow, and it evaporated quickly if not promptly incorporated into the soil with water. Companies found that other herbicides similar to trifluralin were more stable and less damaging. UGA weed expert Patrick McCullough notes that trifluralin is still available for lawns in a combination product called Team 2G.
Listen to Walter Reeves Saturday mornings on News 95.5 FM and AM750 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, follow him on Twitter @walterreeves, on Pinterest, or join his Facebook Fan Page at bit.ly/georgiagardener for more garden tips.