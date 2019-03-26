Don’t remove green daffodil foliage

A: I had never heard of this, so I did a quick online search. One of the first links I found mentioned changing the electromagnetic field by laying rocks under the tree. This made me suspect that this planting technique might not be based on science. Further reading convinced me that the "Ellen White Method" is a terrible way to plant trees. Digging a hole deeper than the root ball is never advisable. The tree will eventually sink into the soft soil. Layering the rocks, topsoil and subsoil will create big problems for root expansion. Transitions between one soil texture to another greatly inhibit roots. My tips? Dig a hole no deeper than the root ball but six times as wide; wash soil from the tree roots and straighten them outward; cover the roots with the soil you removed and mulch with arborist woodchips. Success is yours!

Q: Can I use trifluralin as a pre-emergent weed controller on zoysia? I bought it before I realized it is intended for vegetable gardens. Stewart McDonough, email

A: Congratulations for reading the label! University turf expert Clint Waltz says in the past, trifluralin was labeled by itself for use on lawns. But there were two drawbacks: It caused grass to turn slightly yellow, and it evaporated quickly if not promptly incorporated into the soil with water. Companies found that other herbicides similar to trifluralin were more stable and less damaging. UGA weed expert Patrick McCullough notes that trifluralin is still available for lawns in a combination product called Team 2G.

