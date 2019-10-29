Allium needs no chilling before planting

A: After World War II, my mother bought a 1948 Allis Chalmers Model G tractor, which she allowed my father to borrow on occasion. Despite having no hydraulic lift, power brakes, or power take off, that little orange tractor was able to meet our gardening needs until my Mom sold it 2010. But when I was a teenager, how I longed to have a big green "do it all" John Deere tractor like my rural neighbors used on their farms. When I expressed my fervent desire, my mother replied simply "Ours is doing just fine for now!" Tif419 bermudagrass (released 1960) can look very nice when maintained properly. It will easily meet your needs for a green lawn. TifTuf bermuda (patented 2016) is a much more modern bermudagrass that is more drought tolerant, shade tolerant, cold tolerant, and wear tolerant than older lawn grasses. That's the difference.

Q: We have a red oak tree that seems to have oak wilt. In September, the top began to turn brown long before any other oaks nearby. We plan to have the tree removed soon. Should I have the wood taken from the property?Mary Lynn Huie, email

A: This is a situation where my experience makes a lot of difference. Oak wilt has been found in Georgia but it is not common. I think it is much more likely your oak is suffering from drought. I would not take it down now. You have plenty of time to wait until April or May to see if leaves come back on it after winter.

Q: There are piles of sunflower seed husks under our bird feeder. Is there any nutritional value to mixing them in soil as a conditioner?Joe Surowiec, email

A: The seed husks contain minimal amounts of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium but would be fine to mix into planting beds as an organic soil amendment.