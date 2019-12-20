Blame Donald Glover for the lack of Baby Yoda merchandise this year

Favreau said that inspired him to keep Baby Yoda a secret so as not to spoil the impact when the series premiered on Disney+. That desire for surprise means no merchandise of the cutest “Star Wars” character since the Ewoks was produced ahead of time.

"The way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that," Favreau told Entertainment Tonight.

But it seems like the move worked, Business Insider reported. "The Mandalorian" is the biggest series in the world, based on demand data from Parrot Analytics. And the "Star Wars" series recently dethroned "Stranger Things" as the most in-demand series in the US after a 21-week streak.

Some character toys are available for preorder, but they won’t be shipped until April.

