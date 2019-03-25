Weak stomach? Follow these hacks to overcome strong hospital odors

Here's a rundown of a few of the strongest odors that Valery deals with:

Human excretions – Human excretions, especially when infected with different forms of bacteria, can carry a scent that can point toward certain conditions. GI bleed – Gastrointestinal bleeding can happen in the presence of issues like ulcers or tumors. The smell has been ranked among the worst in any hospital. Human flesh – The smell of flesh when exposed to bacteria or during certain surgical procedures such as amputations or when doctors are fusing flesh together can become overwhelming. Medications – Certain medications carry a strong, distinct odor.

According to StraightANursing.com, extremely bad breath is another common smell associated with patients experiencing liver failure.

Because these smells are all part of the job, nurses have to become pros as managing this obstacle in order to provide patients with compassion and the best possible care. After all, studies have shown that compassionate care can improve patient outcomes. "The human condition is one that is truly resilient," Valery said when asked how she copes. "We adapt like crazy."

But when the smells become overwhelming, Valery shared her favorite tool for stifling the stench. "One of the famous ways to do it is to wear surgical masks," Valery said. "Smear toothpaste on the inside of the mask and it acts like a barrier."

In lieu of toothpaste, Valery also recommends dabbing lavender, eucalyptus, or peppermint oils on the inside of your mask.

Here are a few more hacks from Nurse.org: