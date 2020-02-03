Your music playlist really does affect your workout, study says

"We found that listening to high-tempo music while exercising resulted in the highest heart rate and lowest perceived exertion compared with not listening to music," study author Luca Ardigò, a professor at the University of Verona in Italy, said in a statement. "This means that the exercise seemed like less effort, but it was more beneficial in terms of enhancing physical fitness."

The study examined 19 active women of various ages during endurance workouts under four conditions: without music, with music at 90-110 beats per minute (bpm), with music at 130-150 bpm and with music at 170-190 bpm. The study found the effects were greatest for endurance exercise, such as brisk walking, running, biking and swimming, than for high-intensity exercises such as weightlifting, jump roping, speed walking and high intensity interval training, according to CNN.