Healing touch: Why and how nurses should care for their hands

Explore Undo face mask fatigue at these spas near area hospitals

Emollients

Emollients — creams and oils — are moisturizers that provide an extra layer of protection to the skin. These are found in a wide range of products and can add a layer of oil to the skin to slow water loss, increase its capacity to retain moisture and lubricate to reduce friction. These three functions aid the skin in repairing itself. A few examples of emollients to try are cocoa butter, shea butter and animal and plant oils such as emu, mink, aloe and lanolin, which is similar to our skin’s own natural oils. Apply a liberal amount to the hands and wrap before bed.

Explore 5 ways nurses can treat their feet right

Paraffin wax treatment

Paraffin is a light, solid wax used for its therapeutic as well as cosmetic benefits. It is also a natural emollient. Paraffin can be applied to the feet as well as the hands — which can be an added bonus after a 14 hour shift. Therapeutically, paraffin wax soothes sore muscles and helps alleviate joint pain, which is why it can be used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, osteoarthritis and other mobility issues. Cosmetically, it boosts moisture levels in the skin, helps to open pores and removes dead skin cells. It should be noted, however, that you should not use hot paraffin wax if you have any rashes or open sores, diabetes, numbness of the hands or feet, poor blood circulation or sensitive skin.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.