For limited time, Krispy Kreme’s chocolate glazed doughnuts return

Need a little pick-me-up? Well, you may just be in luck. Krispy Kreme announced on social media today that its chocolate glazed doughnuts are back.
But the days are limited, so you’ll need to act quick to get your hands on these.
The “thank goodness its chocolate” special campaign on takes place on select Fridays, including today. Your next chance to indulge in the chocolate treat will be on Friday, July 31.
“On select Fridays, our glazers are taken over by delicious Chocolate Glaze and you don’t want to miss it,” according to Krispy Kreme. “If you haven't tried one yet, it's Krispy Kreme's classic Original Glazed Doughnut covered in rich chocolate glaze.”
Check out participating locations here.