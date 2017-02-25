The 2015 Golden Whisk Awards: AJC food writers choose their favorite recipes

From Mississippi-born cookbook writer Ben Mim’s Grapefruit-Blackberry Bars (made like lemon squares) to Charleston cook Dora Charles’ Very Red Velvet Cake, it’s been a decadent 12 months. I was pretty smitten, too, with the beignet-like Seminole Pumpkin Fry Bread from the series of single-ingredient books “Crop Stories” (published by the Athens Farmers Market) and the Fried Peach Hand Pies drizzled with creme fraiche inspired by Sandra A. Gutierrez’s “Empanadas: The Hand-Held Pies of Latin America” (Stewart, Tabori & Chang, $19.95). Yes, the technique was frying, not baking, but so what?

I love sweets any way. In the end, it’s very hard to pick just three recipes. But if I must:

Cornbread Pudding with Whiskey Caramel Sauce

Bread pudding can be made from any kind of stale bread, so why not cornbread? The bread is soaked in a rich, egg-y custard before baking, then drenched in a decadent, whiskey-laced caramel sauce. That sauce. Man.

Cornbread (see recipe), day-old, cut into 2- to 3-inch cubes

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

2 cups milk

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

5 large eggs

Whiskey Caramel Sauce (see recipe below)

Put the cornbread in a 3-quart oval or rectangular baking dish. Heat the butter in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring often, until it begins to brown lightly. Remove from the heat and stir in the milk, sugar, vanilla and salt, stirring until sugar dissolves. Stir in eggs; then pour over the cornbread. Let sit for about 10 minutes to allow cornbread to soak up the custard; then cover with a sheet of aluminum foil. Bake for 30 minutes, remove the foil, then continue to bake until golden brown and set, about 30 minutes more. Let cool for about 10 minutes before serving, drizzled with the sauce. Serves: 8-10

—- Adapted from “Sweet & Southern” by Ben Mims (Rizzoli, $39.95)

Per serving, Cornbread Pudding only, based on 8: 542 calories (percent of calories from fat, 49), 13 grams protein, 57 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 29 grams fat (17 grams saturated), 254 milligrams cholesterol, 970 milligrams sodium.

Whiskey Caramel Sauce

I tend to put bourbon in everything. So for this sauce, I decided to try something different: Troy & Sons Oak Reserve, an heirloom moonshine. Something about using corn whiskey with cornbread pudding just worked.

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into cubes

1/4 cup whiskey, bourbon or Armagnac

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Cornbread

You don’t have to make the cornbread pudding to enjoy Ben Mims’ wonderful version of this Southern standard.

1 cup yellow cornmeal, plus more for sprinkling

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups buttermilk

2 large eggs

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

Heat the oven to 425 degrees.

In a large bowl, whisk together the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. In another bowl, whisk together the buttermilk and eggs, then add to the dry ingredients and stir together until just combined.

Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until it just begins to smoke. Add the butter and swirl the pan constantly until butter is melted. Pour melted butter into batter and stir to combine. Sprinkle the bottom of the skillet lightly with more cornmeal, then pour in the batter, smoothing the top quickly. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean and the edges are golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Makes: 1 12-inch round

—- Adapted from “Sweet & Southern” by Ben Mims (Rizzoli, $39.95)

Per serving, based on 8: 266 calories (percent of calories from fat, 46), 7 grams protein, 29 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 14 grams fat (8 grams saturated), 86 milligrams cholesterol, 541 milligrams sodium.

Hugh Acheson’s Raspberry Cobbler with Drop Biscuit Topping

3 pints fresh raspberries

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup cornmeal

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 pound (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, diced

1/2 cup buttermilk, plus more as needed

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees

In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine the raspberries with the 1/4 cup sugar and set aside to macerate at room temperature for 1 hour.

In a food processor, combine the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar, flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, and sea salt. Pulse to combine; then add butter. Pulse until the butter flakes into small pieces. Add the buttermilk and pulse until just combined; if the dough is not holding together, add more buttermilk, 1 teaspoon at a time, until it forms a soft, wet, but not soupy dough. Remove dough from the processor and set aside.

Add the lemon zest and cornstarch to the raspberries, stir to combine, and place the mixture in a small baking dish or cast-iron skillet. Dollop spoonfuls of the biscuit topping over the raspberries. Bake for 35-45 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown and the fruit is bubbly. Serve warm or at room temperature. Serves: 6

—- Adapted from “The Broad Fork: Recipes for the Wide World of Vegetables and Fruit” by Hugh Acheson (Clarkson Potter, $35).

Per serving: 308 calories (percent of calories from fat, 46), 4 grams protein, 39 grams carbohydrates, 9 grams fiber, 16 grams fat (10 grams saturated), 42 milligrams cholesterol, 393 milligrams sodium.

Blueberry Coffee Cake with Streusel

For the streusel

1/2 cup rolled oats (not instant)

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 cup packed light brown sugar

pinch kosher salt

pinch freshly grated nutmeg

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, cubed

For the cake

5 tablespoons unsalted butter (1 tablespoon for greasing pan plus 4 tablespoons, or 1/2 stick, melted, for the cake)

4 cups blueberries

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 cup creme fraiche (may use sour cream)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs at room temperature

To make the streusel: In a small ball, combine the oats, flour, brown sugar, kosher salt and nutmeg. Add the butter and, with your fingers, gently rub the dry ingredients into the butter until they are incorporated and crumbly. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch baking dish (may use square or round) with 1 tablespoon butter. Wash and drain the blueberries; spread them on paper towels to dry, removing any bits of leaf or stem.

To prepare the cake: In a large mixing bowl, combine the 2 cups flour, baking powder, baking soda and kosher salt. Stir until well mixed. In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk, creme fraiche (or sour cream), sugar, eggs and 4 tablespoons melted butter. Add the wet ingredients to the flour mixture, stirring to blend well. Gently fold in the blueberries.

Spread the batter in the prepared dish. Sprinkle evenly with streusel. Bake until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, 45 to 60 minutes. Cool on a wire rack at least 20 minutes before serving. Serves: 12

Per serving: 296 calories (percent of calories from fat, 40), 5 grams protein, 40 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 13 grams fat (8 grams saturated), 69 milligrams cholesterol, 208 milligrams sodium.

From C.W. Cameron

There are two things that make writing about food in the AJC a real pleasure. One is getting to know what our readers like to eat. That’s what I see every week in our reader recipe requests for the “From the menu of” column. The most requested dish? Hands down, shrimp and grits. Since I began writing this column six years ago, we’ve run over a dozen recipes. Every one different. Every one delicious. No matter what your preference – spicy, cream-based, tomato spiked – one restaurant or another has a version to match. I really enjoyed the shrimp and grits recipe we ran in November this year from Sunny Point Cafe in Asheville. Simple ingredients, easy to prepare and the roasted tomatoes really pulling the dish together.

The other thing I enjoy is what I learn from Atlanta’s great chefs and cooks. Yes, you can cook pasta in a saute pan like you would make risotto. Yes, sheet gelatin really does make a smoother custard and is worth seeking out. Yes, you can make truffles out of brownie scraps and they will be more delicious than you can imagine.

The “In Season” column is such fun. Talking with farmers about what they grow and why they grow it is such a pleasure. These folks work so hard to bring you fresh, local produce. They deserve our unending gratitude and support. From this year’s crop of local food centered recipes, I’ve chosen Duane Nutter’s Bok Choy and Peas with Tofu because it finally convinced me that tofu was not only a healthy choice, but a delicious choice. And with those fresh peas, it’s just the essence of spring.

Sunny Point Cafe Shrimp & Grits

3 Roma tomatoes, cored and quartered

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt, pepper and dried basil

1 1/2 pounds large shrimp (16 to 20 count), peeled and tails removed

Blackening seasoning, to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons white wine

1 1/4 cups heavy cream

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon whole grain mustard

Crisp bacon, chopped parsley for garnish

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a small bowl, toss tomato quarters with olive oil, salt, pepper and dried basil. Arrange on a rimmed baking sheet and roast until skins are golden brown, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

In a large bowl, toss shrimp with blackening seasoning and set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add butter. When it begins sizzling, add shrimp and cook, stirring frequently, just until shrimp starts to curl. Add white wine and reserved tomatoes and let mixture reduce slightly. Add cream, Dijon and whole grain mustards and bring mixture to a simmer. Cook until cream thickens. Serve over grits and garnish with bacon and parsley. Serve immediately. Serves: 4

Per serving: 525 calories (percent of calories from fat, 65), 37 grams protein, 8 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 38 grams fat (21 grams saturated), 376 milligrams cholesterol, 336 milligrams sodium.

Brownie Truffles

Poulos likes using dark brown sugar in this recipe for the rich molasses flavor it brings to the brownies, but says it’s ok to substitute light brown sugar if that’s what you have on hand. For the dark chocolate in this recipe, Poulos uses Valrhona 64 percent dark chocolate pistoles.

1 1/2 cups dark chocolate (about 9 ounces)

1/4 pound unsalted butter

3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon cocoa powder

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup lightly packed dark brown sugar

3 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

Sparkling sugar, sprinkles, edible glitter, if desired, for rolling truffles

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray an 8-by-8-inch square baking dish. Line with parchment paper and spray again.

In a large microwave-proof bowl, melt chocolate and butter. Whisk in cocoa.

In a medium bowl, whisk together granulated sugar, dark brown sugar, eggs, vanilla and salt. Pour sugar mixture into chocolate mixture and whisk to combine. Stir in flour and beat until just combined. Pour batter into prepared baking dish and bake, rotating pan half way through, for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean. Do not overbake. Let cool completely on a wire rack. May be made up to 1 day ahead before cutting.

Cut brownies into small squares and roll each square in palm of hands to make balls. Roll balls in sparkling sugar or other garnish of your choosing. Makes: 48 truffles

Per truffle: 84 calories (percent of calories from fat, 43), 1 gram protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 4 grams fat (1 gram saturated), 18 milligrams cholesterol, 28 milligrams sodium.

Duane Nutter’s Bok Choy and Pea Saute

Duane Nutter, executive chef of One Flew South at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport demonstrated this dish at the Morningside Farmers Market. That day, he added mussels to the mix.

If fresh peas are not at your local farmers market, Nutter says it’s fine to substitute thawed frozen peas and if using frozen peas, you can skip the blanching step below.

The pickled ginger in this recipe is the type of ginger used to garnish sushi. It’s available at the DeKalb and Buford Highway farmers markets, most Asian groceries and many mainstream grocery stores. Nutter likes to garnish this dish with locally made Emily G’s fig jam.

1 (1-pound) package tofu

1 tomato

1 garlic clove

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup roughly chopped fresh basil

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 pound bok choy

4 cups fresh English peas (about 1 1/4 pounds)

4 tablespoons olive oil

4 shallots, cut into matchsticks

8 teaspoons pickled ginger, roughly chopped

1 cup vegetable stock or water

8 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

8 teaspoons roughly chopped cilantro

Salt and pepper

Fig jam, for garnish

Make tofu marinade: Open the package of tofu and pour liquid from package into the jar of a blender. Add tomato, garlic, soy sauce, basil, salt and pepper to blender and puree mixture.

Cut tofu into eight squares and arrange in a pie plate or other non-reactive dish. Pour marinade over tofu, cover and refrigerate at least four hours, or overnight.

When ready to serve, cut bottoms off bok choy stems. Separate boy choy leaves and stems. Set aside.

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Have a bowl of ice water available. Add peas and cook 1 minute. Drain peas from boiling water and immediately plunge into ice water. When cool, drain from ice water and set aside.

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add bok choy stems, shallots and pickled ginger. After 2 minutes, add reserved bok choy leaves, blanched peas, vegetable stock, sesame seeds and cilantro. Stir occasionally until everything is heated through. Taste for seasoning.

Put a piece of marinated tofu in each of eight serving plates. Discard remaining marinade. Divide bok choy mixture between serving plates and garnish with fig jam, if desired. Serves: 8

Per serving: 198 calories (percent of calories from fat, 49), 11 grams protein, 16 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, 11 grams fat (2 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 233 milligrams sodium.

From Bob Townsend

Marinated Garden Green Salad With Fennel, Radish, Turnip, Feta, Garlic Confit and Rosemary, from chef Cassidee Dabney of The Barn at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee: This salad that can be adapted to the bounty of your local farmers market in any season. In the summer months, substitute cherry tomatoes for the turnips and thinly sliced raw green beans for the radish.

The recipe uses healthy greens such as kale, Swiss chard and collard greens, which are great raw and hold up to being marinated or dressed. With shaved vegetables like fennel and radishes, this is very versatile salad, and by simply adjusting to what’s in season, a home cook can make it all year.

Lowcountry Boil Kabobs With Spicy Old Bay Butter: Enjoy this coastal Georgia favorite in a new way with all the elements skewered on kabobs. Grilling the lemons heightens their flavor, and the Old Bay butter mixture infuses the kabobs as they grill. Keep a spray bottle nearby to help tame flare-ups.

I love this flavor combo, and this twist on the tried-and-true is not only quick and easy but a lot of fun for a party. Also, it highlights the fact that besides low and slow, Southerners do sometimes grill hot and fast.

Lefse: Lefse are the tamales of Norway in the sense that they are made en masse, assembly line style, before gatherings and celebrations. For best results, be sure to use a hot, dry skillet, and cold, thin dough.

We originally adapted and tested these for a contemporary Candlemas winter buffet menu that recalls Scandinavian holiday celebrations. And they are a wonderful way to serve the salmon, along with fresh dill and sour cream. But we found they can serve as vessels for canapés of all kinds.

Marinated Garden Green Salad with Fennel, Radish, Turnip, Feta, Garlic Confit and Rosemary

From chef Cassidee Dabney of The Barn at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee. This salad can be adapted to farmers market bounty. In summer, substitute cherry tomatoes for the turnips and thinly sliced raw green beans for the radish

8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced on a mandolin

1/2 cup grape seed oil

1 large bulb of fennel, thinly sliced on a mandolin and fronds reserved

4 radishes, thinly sliced on mandolin

2 turnips, thinly sliced on a mandolin

1/4 pound crumbled feta

Garlic confit oil

2 tablespoons good quality red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon soft, spring rosemary, chopped

1/2 pound assorted hearty local greens, such as kale, Swiss chard, or small collards, cleaned with stems removed

Salt and pepper to taste

In a small, nonreactive sauce pot, steep the shaved garlic and oil at a very low temperature for 15 minutes, cool and reserve. In a large mixing bowl, combine the sliced fennel, radish, turnips, crumbled feta, garlic confit oil, vinegar and rosemary. Toss until all the ingredients are incorporated, season to taste with salt and fresh ground pepper. Allow these ingredients to marinate for 10 minutes. Right before serving, toss the assorted greens into the marinated vegetables. Garnish with the reserved fennel fronds. Serves: 6

Per serving: 260 calories (percent of calories from fat, 75), 5 grams protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 23 grams fat (5 grams saturated), 17 milligrams cholesterol, 276 milligrams sodium.

Contributed by Heather Anne Thomas

Summer Salad With Pickled Peppers, Peaches and Fermented Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette

From chef Scott Crawford of Standard Foods in Raleigh, N.C. To make this healthy and flavorful summer salad, you will need one week for fermenting the Vidalia onions. For immediate results, fresh Vidalia onion juice can be substituted for the fermented onions.

For the salad:

1 cucumber, sliced

1 Georgia peach, peeled and sliced

1 batch baby sweet pickled peppers (see recipe)

1 summer squash, sliced

1 batch fermented Vidalia onions (see recipe)

6 yellow wax beans, sliced

6 Sun Gold tomatoes cut in half

4 large strawberries cut in half

1 cup arugula leaves, torn into small pieces

10 tarragon leaves, torn into small pieces

6 large opal basil leaves, torn into small pieces

3 large Thai basil leaves, torn into small pieces

Top of one fennel bulb, torn into small pieces

1/4 cup Romano cheese, microplaned

For the pickled peppers:

1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon pickling spice

1 sprig thyme

3 baby sweet peppers, sliced

In a small saucepan heat vinegar, salt, sugar, spices and thyme. Remove from heat and allow to steep for 5 minutes. Strain liquid through a fine sieve over peppers. Place in refrigerator and allow to cool.

For the fermented Vidalia onions:

1 cup Vidalia onions, shredded

2 ounces white wine

5 teaspoons salt

5 teaspoons sugar

Mix all ingredients in a stainless bowl then transfer to a glass jar and cover with a coffee filter and rubber band. Be sure the mixture is covered with liquid. Store at 80-90 degrees for at least one week.

For the vinaigrette:

1/4 cup fermented Vidalia onions

1/4 cup cane vinegar

1/2 cup grape seed oil

salt and pepper to taste

In a small bowl, mix fermented Vidalia onions, cane vinegar and grape seed oil. Gently whisk. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

To serve: In a large bowl, toss vegetables, fruits, arugula and herbs with vinaigrette. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Present in chilled bowls and top with cheese.

Serves: 4

Per serving, entire recipe: 371 calories (percent of calories from fat, 70), 5 grams protein, 24 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 30 grams fat (4 grams saturated), 7 milligrams cholesterol, 1,025 milligrams sodium

Lowcountry Boil Kabobs with Spicy Old Bay Butter

Enjoy this coastal Georgia favorite in a new way with all the elements skewered on kabobs. Grilling the lemons heightens their flavor, and the Old Bay butter mixture infuses the kabobs as they grill. Keep a spray bottle nearby to help tame flare-ups.

1 pound small new potatoes

3 ears fresh corn

1 1/2 pounds peeled large raw shrimp

1 pound smoked sausage, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 lemons, cut into wedges

12 (12-inch) wooden or metal skewers

1/2 cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning

1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper

Preheat grill to 350 degree to 400 degree (medium-high) heat. Bring potatoes and water to a boil in a large Dutch oven. Boil 8 minutes. Add corn. Cook 5 more minutes or until potatoes are tender and corn is almost done. Drain.

Cut each ear of corn into 1-inch pieces. Thread potatoes, corn, shrimp, sausage, and lemon wedges onto skewers.

Combine melted butter, Old Bay, and ground red pepper.

Grill skewers 5 to 6 minutes, turning occasionally and basting with butter mixture.

Makes: 6 servings

Per serving: 612 calories (percent of calories from fat, 59), 37 grams protein, 26 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 41 grams fat (18 grams saturated), 268 milligrams cholesterol, 1,117 milligrams sodium.

Lefse

Lefse are the tamales of Norway in the sense that they are made en masse, assembly line style, before gatherings and celebrations. For best results, be sure to use a hot, dry skillet, and cold, thin dough.

4 cups russet potatoes, peeled, boiled until fork-tender and riced

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups flour plus more for rolling out the dough

1/4 cup melted butter for serving

In a medium bowl, combine the riced potatoes, butter and cream. Cool in the refrigerator overnight.

The next day, add the salt and flour. Form into golf ball-size balls and return to the refrigerator for one hour or longer.

Divide the dough into 24 balls, rolling in your hands until smooth. Return to the refrigerator to stay cold. Keeping the dough well-chilled is key to rolling them out.

Set a cast iron skillet or flat grill pan over medium-high heat.

Dust your work space lightly with flour. Roll one of the rounds of dough in the flour and then press it into a thick disk with the heel of your hand. Working from the center out, roll the dough into a thin circle, using more flour as needed.

Transfer to the hot skillet. Cook for 1-2 minutes on each side until speckled with golden-brown spots. Transfer to a baking sheet in a warm oven while cooking all of the lefse.

Serve right away, or keep at room temperature. To store, refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze. Reheat in a warm oven or microwave.

Makes 24 pancakes

Per pancake: 102 calories (percent of calories from fat, 52), 1 gram protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 6 grams fat (4 grams saturated), 17 milligrams cholesterol, 131 milligrams sodium.