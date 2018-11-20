High-flying sandhill cranes now migrating through Georgia

Their bugling calls can be heard more than a mile away, so you're likely to hear the birds before you see them. A call sounds like a "resonant, rattling gu-rroo, gu-rroo, gu-rroo," according to Giff Beaton, a top Georgia birder.

The Georgia’s birders’ chat line was lighting up this week with reports of southbound sandhills over metro Atlanta — on their way to winter grounds in Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp, wetlands in Florida and elsewhere. Seeing a high-flying flock of the birds is awe-inspiring, but if you’re doubly lucky you also might get to see them settling down to rest in a field or marsh.