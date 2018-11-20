High-flying sandhill cranes now migrating through Georgia

If you hear some loud, odd bugle-like calls outside during the next few weeks, keep an eye on the sky: You might get a glimpse of one of nature’s grand spectacles, a V-shaped flock of sandhill cranes flying high overhead.
Their bugling calls can be heard more than a mile away, so you're likely to hear the birds before you see them. A call sounds like a "resonant, rattling gu-rroo, gu-rroo, gu-rroo," according to Giff Beaton, a top Georgia birder.
The Georgia’s birders’ chat line was lighting up this week with reports of southbound sandhills over metro Atlanta — on their way to winter grounds in Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp, wetlands in Florida and elsewhere. Seeing a high-flying flock of the birds is awe-inspiring, but if you’re doubly lucky you also might get to see them settling down to rest in a field or marsh.
The birds that pass through Georgia are a subspecies dubbed greater sandhill cranes; the adults stand nearly four feet tall and have a wingspan of more than six feet. They breed in the Great Lakes region and in southern Canada.
They also represent the so-called Eastern population, the smallest of six distinct populations of migratory sandhill cranes in North America. Nearly all of the Eastern population’s 26,000 birds migrate through Georgia. (A small, non-migratory group of sandhills also live year-round in the Okefenokee.)
If you’re unfamiliar with sandhill cranes, you might at first think they’re geese. Some differences: Sandhill cranes’ long, thin legs trail behind them in flight, and they have longer, thinner necks than geese. Also, sandhill cranes’ travel in large, loose V-shaped formations high in the sky, often barely visible; geese fly in smaller, tighter, low-altitude V-shaped flocks.
The only other Georgia bird that resembles a sandhill crane is the great blue heron. The sandhill crane is grayish with some rusty brown on the body, and has a prominent, bright red crown.
