Chateau Elan Winery hosts Taste of Georgia event

Georgia is home to around 40 wineries, most of which call North Georgia home. But you don't have to trek up north to try Georgia wine. Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton is only about an hour away from Atlanta.
The resort is the first winery of its kind in the region since Prohibition, and with numerous expansions over the past 30 years, it's now one of the most awarded wineries on the southeast coast, according to their website.
Once a month, the winery hosts a Taste of Georgia event and the last chance to try December's menu is this Sunday, December 29.
The theme for December is “Braselton’s Flavors,” and the menu features cheese from Sweet Grass Diary, olive oil from a local oil farm and fresh baked breads from Braselton Fine Bakery. They will also offer mulled wine and coffee from 1000 Faces.
Tickets for the event are $80. The resort also offers a special package, which includes a one-night stay at the resort and breakfast in the morning.
DETAILS
7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, December 29, 2019
Chateau Elan Winery & Resort, 100 Rue Charlemagne
Braselton, Georgia 30517
You can purchase tickets for the event here.