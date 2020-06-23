Call for photos: Submit your home ‘art gallery’ to the AJC’s Private Quarters

Studies have shown that creating art and engaging with it can improve your mental health and sense of well-being.
Photographs and paintings in the home are not only visually pleasing but they can also add richness to a blank wall or a lifeless room.
» RELATED: AJC's Private Quarters: Best gardens submitted by readers
Recently, we asked readers to submit photos of their home gardens and the submissions did not disappoint. Now, we're asking for photos of your at-home art displays.
Whether you have a wall or just a small section in your home dedicated to art work, we’d like to see it. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Private Quarters is now seeking submissions for at-home art galleries and wall galleries.
Every week, Private Quarters takes you inside some of the city’s most beautiful homes and this time will be no different.
» RELATED: Get inspiration for an at-home library
Do you have a beautiful art display in your home? Submit your photos to the AJC by emailing crystal.villarreal@ajc.com. Submissions will be accepted until August 2.