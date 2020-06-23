X

Call for photos: Submit your home ‘art gallery’ to the AJC’s Private Quarters

Private Quarters | June 23, 2020
By Crystal Villarreal
Do you have a stunning wall gallery in your home? Send your photos to be considered for the AJC’s Private Quarters

Studies have shown that creating art and engaging with it can improve your mental health and sense of well-being.

Photographs and paintings in the home are not only visually pleasing but they can also add richness to a blank wall or a lifeless room.

Recently, we asked readers to submit photos of their home gardens and the submissions did not disappoint. Now, we're asking for photos of your at-home art displays.

Whether you have a wall or just a small section in your home dedicated to art work, we’d like to see it. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Private Quarters is now seeking submissions for at-home art galleries and wall galleries.

Every week, Private Quarters takes you inside some of the city’s most beautiful homes and this time will be no different.

Do you have a beautiful art display in your home? Submit your photos to the AJC by emailing crystal.villarreal@ajc.com. Submissions will be accepted until August 2.

