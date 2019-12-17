Break out the menorah: Ponce City Market, Chabad Intown to host lighting ceremony

While Christmas celebrations abound, on Dec. 2, a traditional Jewish is one is taking place at Ponce City Market for Hanukkah.
Hosted by Chabad Intown, Atlanta’s mixed-use development will welcome families for a traditional menorah lighting ceremony on the Yard at 6 p.m. An evening filled with food, drinks and children’s activities is in store for those celebrating the Jewish Festival of Lights. Music and live entertainment is included and the price is free. RSVP at chabadintown.org.
The gathering is in line with Chabad Intown’s mission to help Atlanta Jews develop their relationship with God and increase Jewish activity in their lives. It’s part of Chabad-Lubavitch, a philosophy, movement and organization. The latter two developed 250 years ago and in the 1940s respectively.
Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is an eight-day celebration of the rededication of the Temple by the Maccabees after they defeated the Syrians. This year, the holiday runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6.
However, on the Hebrew calendar, it falls on the same day each year: the 25th day in the month of Kislev. That date can be anywhere from November to December on the Gregorian calendar, which is the most used calendar in the world.
Free to attend
6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Ponce City Market at the Yard
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308
RSVP at chabadintown.org
