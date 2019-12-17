Break out the menorah: Ponce City Market, Chabad Intown to host lighting ceremony

Hosted by Chabad Intown, Atlanta’s mixed-use development will welcome families for a traditional menorah lighting ceremony on the Yard at 6 p.m. An evening filled with food, drinks and children’s activities is in store for those celebrating the Jewish Festival of Lights. Music and live entertainment is included and the price is free. RSVP at chabadintown.org.

The gathering is in line with Chabad Intown’s mission to help Atlanta Jews develop their relationship with God and increase Jewish activity in their lives. It’s part of Chabad-Lubavitch, a philosophy, movement and organization. The latter two developed 250 years ago and in the 1940s respectively.