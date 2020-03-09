Back and neck pain in nursing: How to prevent these on-the-job ailments

Use proper body mechanics

When you’re lifting or positioning a patient or moving heavy equipment, nursebuff.com recommends the following tips:

Bend at your hips and knees, not your waist.

Set your feet apart.

Keep your neck, back, pelvis and feet aligned when you're turning or moving.

Pull, don’t push

Use your arms to pull an object rather than pushing it. Nursebuff.com points out that this reduces your risk of back strain and lets you use your stronger biceps and triceps rather than your back muscles.

Make sure your sleep style isn’t a problem

If your mattress doesn’t provide enough support, scrubsmag.com says, it could disrupt your spinal structure and cause muscle strain. That means it’s time to invest in a new one. And you should also take a look at your sleeping position. If you sleep on your stomach, your neck and head may twist to the side. Try sleeping on your back with a pillow underneath your knees or on your side with a pillow between them.

Advocate for helpful technology and training

Monster.com suggests looking for an employer that offers technology and training designed to reduce the likelihood of a work-related injury or advocate for these helpful changes in your workplace. These can include portable lifts, transfer technology, an injury-prevention program and an ergonomics specialist who evaluates nurses’ work environment.

Explore How working as a nurse makes you stronger

Treat yourself

Soaking in a warm bath not only feels like a treat – it can help relax tense muscles. And getting a massage can reduce pain and improve your flexibility and range of motion, scrubsmag.com says.

Consider changing your specialty

Chronic back or neck problems may be helped if you change specialties. Monster.com cites an example of one nurse who changed from trauma nursing to the cath lab. Since many trauma patients are unconscious, they’re unable to help with being turned over or moving from a bed to a stretcher. In the cath lab, patients can usually be moved by sliding them over, and the work is less stressful, causing less tension in your back.