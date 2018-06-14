Atlanta Constitution history: Titanic ocean liner sinks

How The Atlanta Constitution covered the sinking of the Titanic on Tuesday, April 16, 1912:

One of the world’s biggest stories of the 20th century happened at the worst possible time for The Constitution’s press deadlines. The doomed liner sank in the early morning hours of April 15, and it would take hours more for the news to reach offices of American newspapers. Still, The Constitution went all out on the story the next day, with the virtually the entire front page devoted to the tragedy. The sole exception: A short item about a rift in GOP politics. In the photo, the Titanic is seen sailing out of Southampton, England, at the beginning of its ill-fated voyage.

