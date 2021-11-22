Zoo Atlanta debuts new Chinese Lantern Festival for the holidays

IllumiNights at the Zoo: , A Chinese Lantern Festival.Create exciting traditions this holiday season with Zoo Atlanta’s IllumiNights at the Zoo: A Chinese Lantern Festival. .In partnership with Hanart Culture, the Zoo will transform after dark into a stunning visual celebration .with more than 80 hand-painted lanterns woven throughout the park.The lanterns depict a variety of creatures, including.lions, elephants, flowers, birds, reptiles and even a 23-foot-tall jellyfish and 100-foot-long Chinese dragon. .We believe this event will have a universal appeal. It’s an outdoor family outing, it’s an evening with friends, it’s a one-of-a-kind date night – there’s something for everyone, Raymond B. King, President and CEO of Zoo Atlanta.The lanterns are truly works of art, and importantly, they are breathtaking representations of the splendors of the wildlife and wild places that Zoo Atlanta’s mission dedicates us to preserving, Raymond B. King, President and CEO of Zoo Atlanta