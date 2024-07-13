You Cannot Follow Who You Do Not Know

In the 1990s, the phrase saw a revival among Christians who adopted the acronym and wore it on bracelets as a personal motto to remind themselves of their commitment to living out their Christian beliefs.

In his second letter to the Galatian church, the apostle Paul gave the theological background that initially inspired the W.W.J.D. movement:

“I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.”

The apostle used the metaphor to explain how believers are born into a new life through faith in Christ and his resurrection. His words challenge them to follow Christ’s teachings and example, not just as a religious stamp, but in how we act and treat others.

According to an article published on the website populationeducation.org, in January 2024, 2.4 billion people worldwide professed to be Christians, making them the most prominent religious demographic in the world. But when it comes to truly emulating Christ’s example of love and servitude and following his teachings, it does not take much to realize that if it were true that all Christians followed Christ’s teachings, the world would look much different.

There is no question that many who profess to be Christians only wear it as a seal. I was one such example for many years. I was born into a Catholic family, baptized as an infant, and followed all the religious rituals and dogmas growing up. I attended Catholic schools and university. Yes, for all purposes, I gladly claimed Christianity as my religion. But truth be told, I was far from being a follower of Christ. By the time I reached adulthood, I had become an agnostic.

I believe my story emulates many of the 2.3 billion people worldwide who claim to be Christians. If we were to look deeply into their lives, I can say with confidence that it’s not that they do not want to follow Christ. It simply becomes impossible to fall in love with or follow someone we do not know.

Realistically, how can Christians emulate Jesus without intimate knowledge of his life? To answer, “What Would Jesus Do?” one must first know what Jesus did.

Earlier this year, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Shane Stanford, President of The Moore-West Center for Applied Theology and JourneyWise. JourneyWise is a multimedia network dedicated to discipling believers who wish to know the Savior intimately.

During our conversation, we discussed the importance of prayerfully studying Jesus’ life and ministry through the Bible. We shared how our mutual desire to learn from him through God’s Word shaped our faith, especially during challenging life circumstances.

Indeed, one cannot love and follow someone they do not know, and Dr. Stanford and I agree that lack of intimacy is the main reason many abandon Christianity or claim to be Christians without ever truly following Christ’s example of righteousness and love.

To help people who want to know Christ more intimately, JourneyWise is launching the first two installments of its newest devotional resource authored by Dr. Stanford. Life Along the Way - a four-volume devotional series that invites readers to study the life and ministry of Jesus Christ in a personal and applicable way.

Understanding and following Jesus’ teachings goes beyond wearing a bracelet or attending church; it demands a personal and intimate relationship with Him. Only by knowing him can we authentically live out His example of love, compassion, and servitude, transforming our actions and, ultimately, impacting the world.

Listen to the interview - God-Sized Stories with Patricia Holbrook on all podcast platforms or YouTube. Find the Life Along the Way devotional series anywhere books are sold.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, podcaster and international speaker. Visit her new website: www.PatriciaHolbrook.com. For speaking engagements and comments, email patricia@PatriciaHolbrook.com.