You can help a Georgia woman celebrate her 105th birthday

Mangham was born on August 2, 1915, and lives on her own in LIfsey Springs, which is about an hour from Atlanta. Longevity seems to be in her family’s DNA, considering her sisters are 103, 101 and 94. Her brother was in his 90s when he died a few years ago.

On December 4, 2016, the siblings earned a spot in the Guinness World Records for the highest combined age of five living siblings. At the time, it was 485 years and 72 days for Helen Mae (born August 2, 1915), Rosalee (December 4,1916), Lucy Grace (May 19, 1919), William Decatur (September 28, 1921) and Essie Virginia (October 18, 1925). Their parents were James and Essie Mangham of Georgia.

If you’d like to help the family surprise Mangham, you can send a card in care of Vickers. The address is 257 Wallie Road, Molena, GA 30258.