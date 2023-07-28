Wild Georgia: With nesting season over, it’s time to prepare for winter

It’s midsummer in Georgia. Other than perhaps some sporadic singing from a few species such as mockingbirds and red-eyed vireos, songbirds are mostly silent now.

Most of them have wrapped up their breeding seasons or are in the process of doing so — although a few resident species, such as Eastern bluebirds and mockingbirds, may be raising their third and perhaps fourth broods of the year. American goldfinches, which commenced nesting in early July, also are still tending babies.

But with the nesting season over for most songbirds, singing to win mates and defend territories won’t be needed again until next spring. Also, July and August are prime times for molting, when worn-out feathers are replaced with new ones.

Molting requires a lot of energy and temporarily limits a bird’s flying ability — which makes it more vulnerable to predators. Therefore, during this time, birds tend to lie low and not draw attention to themselves.

But don’t be deceived: Despite the silence, there are actually more birds around now than at any other time of year. In addition to adults, an abundance of young birds are present by midsummer.

Many birds — young and old; migratory and year-round — already are preparing for winter. Having finished their nesting season, female ruby-throated hummingbirds are visiting backyard feeders with their first-year young now to quickly fatten up for their arduous migration to winter grounds in Mexico and Central America. Many adult male ruby-throats already have left and are winging their way south.

Swallows also are among the earliest birds to head south. Barn, cliff, and Northern rough-winged swallows and purple martins — including their young — are starting to gather in flocks for their trips to winter homes in Latin America. Look for the flocks over the next few weeks perching on telephone and power lines.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The South Delta Aquarid meteor shower will peak after dark this weekend at about 15 meteors per hour in the southeastern sky, and will be visible through the coming week. The moon will be full on Tuesday night — the first of two full moons in August. Mercury is very low in the east just before dawn. Venus is high in the west at dusk. Mars is in the southwest at dark. Jupiter rises in the east a few hours before dawn. Saturn rises in the east a few hours after midnight.

