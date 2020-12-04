WILD GEORGIA: Winter brings out hoots of love-struck owls

Beginning about mid-December for the great horned owl and mid-January for the barred owl, the birds will get down to baby-rearing.

Neither species, though, builds a nest. Barred owls often use natural tree cavities, about 20 to 40 feet high. They also may use old nests built by hawks, crows, squirrels and other animals, as well as human-made nest boxes.

A great horned owl also will use abandoned nests of other creatures, mostly red-tailed hawks. Sometimes, though, it will eject the occupants of an active nest and move in. The displaced creatures likely won’t argue with the great horned, known for its fierceness.

By Christmas Day, great horned owls may be incubating two to four eggs; barred owls may be doing so a month later.

Nesting in the dead of winter carries risks, such as eggs getting cold and failing to hatch. So, why do the owls do it? A main reason is that they are large birds, and it takes them more time to hatch eggs (about a month) and longer for their young to grow and mature than, say, a spring-nesting songbird.

