WILD GEORGIA: Why Northern cardinal is called the bird of Christmas

This time of year, just seeing a cardinal boosts my Christmas spirit. But I also know that the cardinal is a year-round Georgia resident that retains its shiny redness through all seasons. Long after the Christmas ornaments are packed away and the tree is taken down, the cardinal will still be around, brightening our days all year long.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: Winter begins at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday, the moment of the winter solstice. Winter’s first day also is the shortest day of the year. Tuesday night, the annual Ursid meteor shower will peak at about 15 meteors per hour in the eastern sky.

The moon will be full on Sunday — the “Snow Moon,” as the Cherokee people called this month’s full moon. Venus (high), Jupiter and Saturn are in the west at around sunset.

