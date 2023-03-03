Wild Georgia: Trout in a stream means good water quality

The presence of trout bespeaks highly of a stream’s water quality and surrounding environment. Trout require cold, clean, swift-moving water with an unblemished stream bed of gravel to live, thrive and reproduce.

Cold water holds more oxygen than warm water, and trout critically need higher levels of dissolved oxygen in water than most other fish. Also, splashing streams add more oxygen from the atmosphere to the water.

Clean, clear water also is essential. A major threat to Georgia’s trout streams is silt washing off the land into the water from agriculture and development. When silt settles onto a gravelly creek bottom, it can smother trout eggs and aquatic insects that the fish feed on.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full on Tuesday. Venus and Jupiter are low in the west just after sunset. Mars is high in the southwest at dark. Mercury and Saturn are not visible now.

