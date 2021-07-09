WILD GEORGIA: Stinging yellow jackets become more aggressive in summer

Besides yellow jackets, Georgia, of course, is home to a variety of other summertime stinging wasps and bees — including paper wasps, mud daubers, hornets, honeybees, bumblebees and others. But it’s the yellow jacket — a highly social, half-inch-long wasp with yellow-and-black banding — that most draws human wrath.

The aggressive yellow jacket’s ferocity and fiery stings can ruin a picnic or make working in the garden or mowing the lawn a nightmare. Unlike a bee, which stings only once and loses its stinger in the process, a yellow jacket keeps on stinging. And while she (only females sting) is attacking an intruder, she also releases a chemical that prompts her nest mates to boil out of the ground and join the fight.