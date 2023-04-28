Wild Georgia: State’s bat populations facing more severe declines

The main reason is a fatal, fast-spreading disease among bats called white-nose syndrome, which is decimating bat populations in eastern North America. The epidemic, which first appeared in Georgia in 2013, has caused an alarming 90% or more decline in the number of bats in North Georgia’s caves, says the state Department of Natural Resources in its latest Georgia Wild E-Newsletter.

One species, the northern long-eared bat, seems to have disappeared from Georgia altogether because of the disease. The bat once was found in caves and forests across North Georgia, but it hasn’t been seen since 2017. “The northern long-eared is one we’ve pretty much lost in the state,” said Katrina Morris, a DNR senior wildlife biologist. Last month, the species was listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act.