Wild Georgia: Some butterflies may flit about on warm winter days

It’s crucial that butterflies have winter survival strategies. Unlike mammals and birds, butterflies are cold-blooded, meaning they have no way of regulating internal body temperatures. Without some way of warding off cold, they will die.

Generally, butterflies are most active when temperatures are 80-100 degrees. Below 60 degrees or so, the insects usually stop flying because, at that point, their flight muscles won’t contract and they can’t flap their wings.

So, on freezing winter days, such as during Georgia’s severe cold snap in late December, even the hardiest of butterflies will not venture out.

