ajc logo
X

Wild Georgia: Snakes are a-slither across Georgia now

The Eastern copperhead snake (shown here) is responsible for most of the venomous snakebites in Georgia each year. Like all native snake species, however, copperheads also play important ecological roles. (Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Eastern copperhead snake (shown here) is responsible for most of the venomous snakebites in Georgia each year. Like all native snake species, however, copperheads also play important ecological roles. (Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Life
By Charles Seabrook, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Snakes may seem more conspicuous in spring when they are emerging from winter dormancy, but it’s now, in August through September, when snakes reach their highest numbers in Georgia.

That’s because babies of most of the state’s 46 snake species are hatching out or being born live now. With so many snakes about, this seems a good time for a primer on them:

• A little more than half of Georgia’s snake species give birth by laying eggs (such as rat snakes and corn snakes); the rest (including rattlesnakes and copperheads) give birth to live young.

• Most young snakes don’t survive their first year: They die from weather-related stress, disease, predators, being killed on roads, birth defects and other problems.

• Six Georgia snake species are venomous: timber (or canebrake) rattlesnake; pygmy rattlesnake; Eastern diamondback rattlesnake; copperhead; water moccasin (cottonmouth); and Eastern coral snake.

• It’s venomous, not poisonous, snakes. A poison is a toxin that’s swallowed, inhaled or absorbed through the skin. Venom is a toxin that’s injected, as from a snake’s fangs.

• Some 400-450 venomous snakebites are reported in Georgia each year — the vast majority from copperheads. Snakebites rarely are fatal, but they can cause serious complications.

• According to veteran Georgia snake expert Whit Gibbons, “when copperheads feel threatened, they are more likely to strike at someone than is any other venomous snake species native to the Southeast.”

• Snakes are classified into two broad categories — ambush or forager — according to how they hunt prey. Ambush snakes, such as rattlesnakes, may lie still for hours or even days waiting for prey to come within striking distance. Forager snakes, such as rat snakes and racers, may range far and wide to find prey.

• Snakes are very beneficial ecologically — and economically — because they eat rats, mice and other animals deemed to be pests. A person could face a $1,000 fine and jail time for killing a nonvenomous snake in Georgia.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is new on Saturday (Aug. 27). Mercury is very low in the west just after dusk. Rising in the east are Venus, an hour before dawn; Mars, just after midnight; Jupiter, a few hours after sunset; and Saturn, around sunset.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.

About the Author

Charles Seabrook
Editors' Picks
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing21h ago
Herschel Walker skips details in bid to oust Raphael Warnock
6h ago
Woman accused of stealing $1.3 million from state tuition assistance program
12h ago
ICE detainees say they were forced into labor in Ga., file lawsuit
1h ago
ICE detainees say they were forced into labor in Ga., file lawsuit
1h ago
Rory McIlroy is golf’s most interesting man – both on and off course
11h ago
The Latest
OPINION: Sheltering pets of displaced families is good, fixing a housing crisis is better
1h ago
Barbie pays tribute to Madam C.J. Walker with her own doll
19h ago
Man who robbed Kim Kardashian says he doesn’t feel guilty
22h ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top