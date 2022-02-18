WILD GEORGIA: Skunks are more active now across state

The owl attacks skunks with regularity, even though an adult skunk may be about the size of a house cat and weigh slightly more than an owl. Emitting its smelly spray may not help the skunk, either, because the owl has no sense of smell.

The striped skunk is the most common of two skunk species in Georgia, the other being the rare spotted skunk. Baby skunks, known as “kits,” are typically born in May to early June, in litters of four to 11. They begin following their mothers on hunting trips at 2 months old and leave the family in the fall. Striped skunks can survive and even thrive in suburban and urban areas but should be treated with caution because of their spraying and capability of carrying rabies.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Wednesday. The only planets visible now are Mercury, Venus and Mars, which are low in the east just before sunrise.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.