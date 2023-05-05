Wild Georgia: Pink lady’s slippers killed by fire slowly returning

Last weekend, Webster and several of us fellow botanical society members met with Forest Service personnel at Mulky Gap to see if that had happened. We were heartened a bit to see as many as 200 lady’s slippers in bloom, “but it will be a long way to go to where they were before 2021,” Webster said.

Even so, we all agreed that controlled, low-intensity fires, also known as “prescribed burns,” are invaluable — when done right — in helping foresters and biologists maintain healthy forests and wildlife diversity. Healthy forests are critical for providing clean water and clean air, and I shudder to think what Atlanta and the rest of Georgia would be like without the great 750,000-acre Chattahoochee National Forest stretching across North Georgia.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The Eta Aquarid meteor shower reaches a peak this weekend of 60 meteors per hour in the southeast sky. The moon will be last quarter on Friday (May 12). Venus is in the west just after sunset. Mars is in the southwest at dark. Jupiter and Saturn are low in the east just before dawn.

