WILD GEORGIA: October’s beauty and blue skies beckon us outdoors

All over the state, fields, meadows, roadsides and sunny woods are ablaze with color, especially from autumn’s signature wildflowers, goldenrods and asters. Georgia has more than 30 aster species and some 20 goldenrod species. The even bigger show is coming — the fall leaf-color spectacle, which will be well underway by month’s end.

It all is like a magnet drawing us outdoors. You can visit Georgia’s state parks, wildlife management areas and other public natural areas, all of which are open now. The open spaces make it easier to practice COVID-19 prevention guidelines — social distancing, avoiding crowds, and wearing masks.

My wife and I heeded October’s call last weekend and visited Providence Canyon State Park — Georgia’s “Little Grand Canyon” — in Stewart County. The canyon soil’s pink, orange, red and purple hues and its amazing sand formations make it one of the most beautiful places in Georgia.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is in last quarter. Mercury is low in the west at dusk. Venus, low in the east, rises an hour before sunrise and will appear near the moon Wednesday morning. Mars rises in the east at dusk. Jupiter and Saturn are high in the southwest after dark.