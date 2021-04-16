WILD GEORGIA: Neighborhoods seek a connection with nature

One such place is a 7-acre stretch of greenery owned by the Tapestry Homeowners Association in the Ormewood Park neighborhood in southeast Atlanta. Located along Stockade Creek, the Tapestry tract was deeded to the group in the late 1980s for one dollar by a developer. After a city sewer project ripped up the property in 2005-2007, appalled residents vowed to restore its natural serenity and ecological health.

With funding and help from a variety of sources, a peaceful meadow was restored and is now lush with native grasses. A trail winds through a wooded area of several massive trees. Another path runs by a certified wetland and by the creek — where we saw a migrating solitary sandpiper during a walk last week.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The Lyrid meteor shower will peak on Wednesday night and Thursday morning at about 15 meteors per hour in the northeast.

The moon will be first quarter Monday night. Mars is low in the southwest at dark and sets in the west a few hours later. Jupiter and Saturn rise in the east just after midnight.

