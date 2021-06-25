WILD GEORGIA: Nature helps get us through COVID-19 pandemic

Being in nature, or even seeing images of nature, reduces fear, stress and anger and boosts pleasant feelings, numerous studies have shown. Now we know that nature also helped us endure the stress and tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the pandemic raged for most of last year, untold numbers of people sought solace and comfort in nature — in parks, wildlife preserves and other natural areas. In the process, a greater appreciation and love of nature emerged among Americans — a silver lining in an otherwise gloomy ordeal.
For instance, as restrictions were put in place and people were asked to stay home to contain the virus, interest in birdwatching soared nationwide as bored Americans began noticing the melodious and colorful feathered creatures just outside their windows. Online visits to bird identification apps shot up and sales of bird feeders, nesting boxes and bird feed went “through the roof,” said the National Audubon Society.
In Georgia, the state Wildlife Resources Division reported that sales of hunting and fishing licenses — which also provide access for hiking and birdwatching on public lands — skyrocketed last year during the pandemic as compared to the previous year when there was no pandemic.
A recent poll of 2,000 Americans surveyed about their time outdoors during the pandemic shows that 60% of them have a new appreciation of nature, thanks to COVID-19. The survey, conducted by OnePoll for the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, also shows that 66% started exploring their local parks, trails and lakes during the pandemic.
In addition, 75% said they felt happier, thanks to spending more time outdoors.
If the survey is any indication, the trend will continue: 69% said they plan to spend more time in nature even after the pandemic subsides.
Perhaps government leaders will take note and strive to create more parks, wildlife preserves and other public green spaces. If nature helped get us through this pandemic, it can help get us through the next crisis.
IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Thursday. Venus and Mars are low in the west just after dark. Jupiter and Saturn rise in the east after midnight. Saturn will appear near the moon Saturday night; Jupiter will do so on Sunday night.
Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.