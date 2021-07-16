WILD GEORGIA: Midsummer wildflowers rival spring and fall blooms

The enchanting lily, which can grow up to 8 feet tall, is so-named because its unique flowers resemble — what else — a Turk’s cap. On hot, sunny days, few Turk’s-cap lilies are without a slew of butterflies — and an occasional hummingbird — flitting around them. The stunning sight always stops me in my tracks.

That’s also true of the butterfly weed, which seems especially fond of rural roadsides, adding dashes of eye-catching color to the summer greenness.

To me, though, the wildflowers most symbolic of July in Georgia are the native sunflowers, which favor hot, sunny weather. From the coast to the mountains, Georgia has 27 native sunflower species, all of them in the Helianthus genus. Nearly all are an eye-catching yellow. You’re likely to spot some of the tougher ones, such as woodland, hairy and small-headed sunflowers, along highways now and into October.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is first quarter Saturday. Mercury is low in the east just before dawn. Venus and Mars are low in the west just after dark; Mars will appear near the moon Sunday evening. Jupiter and Saturn rise in the east after midnight.

