Wild Georgia: It’s still hot, but August brings early hints of fall

In South Georgia wetlands, baby alligators are hatching and can be heard “clucking” to their mothers. Gopher tortoises are hatching in sandy uplands. Across the state, snakes are at their highest numbers now through September, with babies of most of the state’s 46 snake species hatching out or being born live.

White-tailed deer bucks are shedding velvet from new antlers in preparation for their breeding season, which begins in October. Gray squirrels are raising their second litters of the year. Black bear mating season is nearly over; by late August, bears will be searching for and eating high amounts of foods to get them through winter.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The year’s best meteor shower, the Perseid, will peak at about 50 meteors per hour starting Thursday through next weekend in the northeastern sky. It will have to compete, however, with a full moon on Thursday. Mercury is very low in the west just after sunset. Rising in the east are Mars just after midnight; Jupiter, a few hours after sunset; and Saturn, at sunset.

