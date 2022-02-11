WILD GEORGIA: Get set for the Great Backyard Bird Count

But no matter where you’re located, to participate in the GBBC, all you have to do is spend at least 15 minutes between Friday, Feb. 18, and Monday, Feb. 21, counting the birds that you see or hear in your backyard or other venue. You can participate by yourself or with a group.

Then, go to the website birdcount.org/participate/ to report your results via smartphone or computer. The website also provides instructions for counting the birds.

Several Georgia cities, nature centers, public gardens, state parks and other places will host special activities in connection with the count.

Scientists say data from the GBBC helps them determine, among other things, the locations, populations and movements of thousands of bird species around the world — and whether they’re declining, increasing or holding steady.

Who knows? The love of birds might bring the world together.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full on Wednesday, the “Bony Moon.” The only planets visible now are Mercury, Venus and Mars, low in the east just before sunrise.

