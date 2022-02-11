Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

WILD GEORGIA: Get set for the Great Backyard Bird Count

Red-winged blackbirds, like those shown here at a DeKalb County feeder, are expected to be some of the most abundant birds seen during the 2022 Great Backyard Bird Count in Georgia on Feb. 18-21. (Charles Seabrook for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Charles Seabrook

caption arrowCaption
Red-winged blackbirds, like those shown here at a DeKalb County feeder, are expected to be some of the most abundant birds seen during the 2022 Great Backyard Bird Count in Georgia on Feb. 18-21. (Charles Seabrook for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Charles Seabrook

Credit: Charles Seabrook

Life
By Charles Seabrook, For the AJC
27 minutes ago

Can you spare 15 minutes for the birds next weekend (Feb. 18-21)? It will be the time of the annual, four-day Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), sponsored by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society.

It’s a chance to become a “citizen-scientist” and help researchers collect data on how birds in Georgia — and all over the world — are doing. Anyone can take part, from beginning bird-watchers to experts, and you can participate from your backyard, neighborhood park, schoolyard, church grounds or anywhere else where birds are found.

And it’s not only in Georgia — you can do it in nearly any other part of the world. The 25-year-old GBBC once was restricted to North America, but it is now a global event that includes participants in 190 countries.

More than 6,000 Georgians across the state took part last year. To me, it’s nice to know that while I’m tallying birds in my yard in Decatur, some family is doing the same in their neighborhood in, say, the state of Uttarakhand in northern India, all for the same common goal.

By the way, Uttarakhand had the highest number of reported species, 425, in last year’s count. Georgia had some 185 species.

But no matter where you’re located, to participate in the GBBC, all you have to do is spend at least 15 minutes between Friday, Feb. 18, and Monday, Feb. 21, counting the birds that you see or hear in your backyard or other venue. You can participate by yourself or with a group.

Then, go to the website birdcount.org/participate/ to report your results via smartphone or computer. The website also provides instructions for counting the birds.

Several Georgia cities, nature centers, public gardens, state parks and other places will host special activities in connection with the count.

Scientists say data from the GBBC helps them determine, among other things, the locations, populations and movements of thousands of bird species around the world — and whether they’re declining, increasing or holding steady.

Who knows? The love of birds might bring the world together.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full on Wednesday, the “Bony Moon.” The only planets visible now are Mercury, Venus and Mars, low in the east just before sunrise.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.

About the Author

Charles Seabrook
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Buy your valentine the best chocolate Atlanta has to offer
16h ago
Fla. third-grader transforms periodic table to honor Black History Month
17h ago
Georgia Instacart worker praised after saving man’s life during delivery
21h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top