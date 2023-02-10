Wild Georgia: Get set for Great Backyard Bird Count

Anyone can participate — young and old, beginner and veteran birders. You can do it from your backyard, neighborhood park, schoolyard or anywhere else where birds are present.

To participate, just spend at least 15 minutes between Feb. 17-20 counting the birds that you see or hear. You can do it by yourself or with a group.

Then, go to the website birdcount.org/participate/ to report your results via smartphone or computer. The website also provides helpful hints on bird identification and other information. Several Georgia cities, nature centers, state parks and other places will host special activities in connection with the count.

GBBC data helps scientists determine the status of birds around the world, such as birds’ locations, populations and movements and whether they’re increasing, declining or holding steady.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Monday. Mercury is low in the east just before dawn. Venus is very low in the west around dusk. Mars is high in the south at dark. Jupiter is in the southwest at sunset and sets about three hours later.

Charles Seabrook can be reached at charles.seabrook@yahoo.com.