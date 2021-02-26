WILD GEORGIA: Ducks’ departure means spring is on the way

Most of the some 20 species of wild ducks that spend at least a part of the winter in Georgia are starting to head back now to summer breeding grounds in the Midwest and up north as far as the Arctic tundra.
They began arriving here in September — as they do every year — to escape harsh winters up north and take advantage of more abundant food in the warmer, southern climes. That’s why winter is about the only time in Georgia to see a variety of wild ducks in wetlands, lakes, rivers and coastal waters.
Now, in late February, the ducks’ departure is one of the first hints of impending spring. Among those leaving are some of Georgia’s most common winter ducks: blue and green winged teals, ring-necked ducks, canvasbacks, lesser scaups, redheads, buffleheads, gadwalls and others.
For most of them, their destination is the “Prairie Pothole” region of the upper American Midwest and southern Canada. Millions of ducks from all over North America nest in the region, whose name comes from its countless small, isolated wetlands interspersed with wetlands and agricultural fields.
Fortunately, two species — the mallard and the wood duck — won’t be going. They nest and live in Georgia year-round. A third species, the hooded merganser, may occasionally nest in Georgia.
Mallards and wood ducks, of course, are by far Georgia’s most common ducks. Few bodies of water in the state are without at least a pair of mallards. In all of North America, in fact, the mallard is the most abundant duck — testament to its adaptability to varied habitats, frigid weather, an array of foods and the presence of humans.
But if I had to choose only one duck to stay in Georgia all year, it would be the wood duck. The male is North America’s most colorful duck — a striking iridescent chestnut and green. Nearly every one of his feathers has ornate color patterns; his green-crested head looks as if he has a ponytail.
The duck’s name fits well: It is a true wood duck, nesting in trees as far as a mile away from water.
