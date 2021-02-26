WILD GEORGIA: Ducks’ departure means spring is on the way

Mallards and wood ducks, of course, are by far Georgia’s most common ducks. Few bodies of water in the state are without at least a pair of mallards. In all of North America, in fact, the mallard is the most abundant duck — testament to its adaptability to varied habitats, frigid weather, an array of foods and the presence of humans.

But if I had to choose only one duck to stay in Georgia all year, it would be the wood duck. The male is North America’s most colorful duck — a striking iridescent chestnut and green. Nearly every one of his feathers has ornate color patterns; his green-crested head looks as if he has a ponytail.

The duck’s name fits well: It is a true wood duck, nesting in trees as far as a mile away from water.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full Saturday night (Feb. 27) — the “Bony Moon,” as the Cherokee peoples called February’s full moon. Mars, the only planet visible right now, is in the southwest at dusk and sets in the west a few hours later.