Wild Georgia: Cawing of crows is a welcome sound in winter

But as if to make up for the seasonal hush, there’s another sound of nature that greets me on these cool, late autumn days — the hoarse cawing of a murder of crows from the woods or elsewhere in my neighborhood. A crow’s cawing is the sound I most identify with in fall and winter. The crows may be no louder now than they were during summer, but it seems that way — perhaps because of the lack of competition.

Everybody, I assume, knows the crow — solid black, cunning, inquisitive and one of North America’s most widespread birds. “It needs merely to be seen or heard to be instantly recognized,” said the late Georgia ornithologist Thomas Burleigh.