WILD GEORGIA: Birdsong is rich and sweet in May

— Some bird experts say that the brown thrasher, Georgia’s official state bird, is equal to the mockingbird — and may even surpass it — in vocal ability. Research shows that the male thrasher’s song repertoire may exceed 1,100 and be even as high as 3,000.

— Males do most of the singing, but in a few songbird species, females also perform. Both male and female Northern cardinals, for instance, sing — usually a loud string of clear down-slurred or two-parted whistles.

— Birdsong has influenced composers. Georgia’s famed poet Sidney Lanier, who also was an accomplished musician, composed “Black Birds,” which mimics the bird’s song on the flute.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be first quarter on Wednesday. Mercury and Venus are very low in the west at dusk. Mars is very low in the southwest at dark and sets in the west a few hours later; it will appear near the moon Saturday night. Jupiter and Saturn rise in the east around midnight.

