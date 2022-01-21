WILD GEORGIA: Birds benefit from backyard feeders in cold weather

While there’s debate over the benefits — and drawbacks — of bird feeding in general, much of the current research shows that putting out food for birds in winter gives them a leg up in surviving frigid weather. A University of Wisconsin study showed that chickadees with access to birdseed during severe cold had a much higher over-winter survival rate (69%) as compared to those without access to feeders (37% survival).

Birds, of course, have developed their own strategies for withstanding intense cold. Many birds — bluebirds, chickadees, titmice, nuthatches, screech owls, downy and hairy woodpeckers and others — that nest in tree cavities and bird boxes during spring may use those shelters in winter to protect from night chill. On cold nights, many Georgia birds seek protection in thick evergreen trees, shrubs and hedges from harsh wind, rain and snow.