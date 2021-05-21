WILD GEORGIA: Bird nests come in a variety of shapes and sizes

Some 25 species nest in cavities — woodpeckers, bluebirds, titmice, nuthatches, chickadees, Carolina wrens, wood ducks, owls and others. Kingfishers nest underground, digging long tunnels into stream banks.

Many migratory warblers and several common backyard birds build familiar cup-shaped nests of straw, twigs, leaves — even snake skins. The tiniest nests are made by the tiniest birds — ruby-throated hummingbirds and blue-gray gnatcatchers, which use tree lichens and spiderwebs for their nests.

Some birds — killdeer, whippoorwills, nighthawks, wild turkeys, vultures — make no nest: They simply lay their eggs in depressions scraped on the ground. Ovenbirds build nests resembling tiny Dutch ovens on the ground.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full on Wednesday — the “Planting Moon.” Mercury and Venus are very low in the west just after dark. Mars is very low in the southwest at dark and sets in the west a few hours later. Jupiter and Saturn rise in the east at about midnight.

