Wild Georgia: Annual wildflower pilgrimage celebrates spring

Another outing took us to the edge of a salt marsh along the Sandpiper Trail at Skidaway Island State Park. By far, the marsh’s most abundant plant is Spartina alterniflora, or marsh grass, which covers hundreds of square miles along Georgia’s coast.

The marshes’ second most common plant is black needlerush. Our leader Bobby Hattaway warned us that needlerush can seriously damage an eye or eardrum if poked by one of the plant’s needle-sharp stems.

Our walk ended on a marsh hammock, or small marsh island, with dense swaths of saw palmetto, one of Georgia’s four native palms. An effective treatment for prostate ailments is made from the plant’s black berries that appear in fall, Hattaway noted.

More information: gabotsoc.org/

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is full Saturday night — the “Flower Moon.” The Lyrid meteor shower peaks at 20 meteors per hour on Thursday and Friday nights (April 21-22) in the northeast sky. Venus, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter are in the east a few hours before sunrise.

