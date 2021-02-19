WILD GEORGIA: A birding trip to a Florida wildlife refuge

At still another St. Marks pond was another awe-inspiring sight — huge, dense clusters of several shorebird species resting peacefully together on a large mudflat or feeding in the shallow water. Sanderlings, yellowlegs, marbled godwits, dunlins, dowitchers, willets, sandpipers, plovers, avocets and ruddy turnstones were among the shorebirds occupying the pond. Many of those birds soon will be heading to summer breeding grounds as far north as the Arctic.

Other memorable sightings: A bald eagle guarding its huge nest in a tall snag by a marsh; fleeting glimpses of a Henslow’s sparrow, one of the most elusive of birds, in a grassy field; a Northern harrier soaring low over a marsh; and three red-cockaded woodpeckers, an endangered species, landing near us in a tree.

“Those were my best looks ever of the woodpeckers,” said Melanie Furr, our other co-leader.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be full next weekend. Mars, the only visible planet now, rises in the southwest at dusk and sets in the west a few hours later.