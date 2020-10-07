Where to get free or almost free flu shots in metro Atlanta

Urgent care: Many urgent care clinics stock the flu vaccine and provide them for free with insurance. Be sure to call ahead to make sure, however.

Costco: Flu vaccines are free with most insurance, and start at $19.99 for the uninsured. No membership is required.

County health departments: State-provided vaccines at the Fulton County Health Department cost $25 each, but no one will be turned away due to the inability to pay. Flu shots are also now available at all Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale county health departments. The seasonal flu vaccine is $25; the nasal spray flu vaccine is $47; and the high dose flu vaccine is $56. For payment, the health department accepts cash, debit cards, credit cards, Medicare, Medicaid, Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia. United Healthcare and Cigna are also accepted for state employees.

CVS: At pharmacies within CVS stores and Target stores, your flu shot may be free with insurance or Medicare Part B. There is no copay unless required by your plan. If you don’t have insurance, a seasonal vaccine is $39.99, or $69.99 for a high-dose vaccine. You’ll receive a coupon good for $5 off your next $20 purchase.

Walgreen’s: Flu shots are free with most insurance plans. Walgreen’s offers 4-strain flu vaccines to anyone age 3 or older, vaccines designed for seniors 65 and older and a preservative-free option if you’re pregnant or allergic to thiomersal/mercury. You’ll also receive a coupon good for $5 off your next $20 purchase.

Walmart and Sam’s Club: There is no out-of-pocket cost with most insurance plans. Contact your nearest pharmacy for availability and price for uninsured patients. At Sam’s Club stores with a pharmacy, vaccines are available for patients ages 6 and up and membership is not required.