Why Chrissy Teigen says she decided to get sober

Chrissy Teigen Assures Fans She Is ‘Okay’ After Suffering Miscarriage. Teigen shared that she had tragically lost her third child two weeks ago but has remained silent on social media ever since. On Friday, Teigen broke her silence by responding to an Instagram post that her husband, John Legend, made regarding his wife's “strength.”. We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much, Chrissy Teigen, via Instagram. John posted his tribute to Teigen earlier this week after dedicating a performance of his song, "Never Break," to his spouse at the 'Billboard' Music Awards. This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. , John Legend, via Instagram. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. , John Legend, via Instagram. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. , John Legend, via Instagram. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility, John Legend, via Instagram. Our love will remain. We will never break, John Legend, via Instagram

By Christi Carras, Los Angeles Times

Chrissy Teigen, who has recently been vocal about her sobriety, took to social media Wednesday to explain her decision to quit drinking.

In one of her latest Instagram posts, the model and cookbook author recommended Holly Whitaker’s self-help book, “Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol,” and opened up about her past drinking habits.

“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” Teigen captioned a photo of the book on her Instagram Story.

“I was done with making an a— of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s— by 6, not being able to sleep. I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read.”

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen recently posted on Instagram about her sobriety.

Teigen briefly mentioned earlier this month in a video showing off some sparkly makeup accessories and matching Christmas-light headbands with her and John Legend’s daughter, Luna, that she had stopped drinking.

“Merry x mas eve!” she wrote. “Trying to figure out if my love of face crystals is a phase of sobriety or a lifestyle. Crystals and no makeup are a vibe and I am officially announcing them as my vibe. daily mail please make this into a top news story. Chrissy says crystals ... are a vibe.”

The “Cravings” author, who is known for documenting online much of her life, has been especially open this year about her struggles. In September, Teigen revealed she had endured a pregnancy loss in a heartbreaking post that captured the attention and admiration of many, who applauded her for confronting the stigma surrounding pregnancy complications.

Her emotional account of the loss prompted others to come forward with their own stories of grief and healing, culminating in a powerful essay by Teigen.

“The worst part is knowing there are so many women that won’t get these quiet moments of joy from strangers,” she wrote on Medium in October. “I beg you to please share your stories and to please be kind to those pouring their hearts out. Be kind in general, as some won’t pour them out at all.”

Expect more candid 2021 content from Teigen, who has already declared her New Year’s resolution: “not explaining S— to you people.”

“For years I have been CONSUMED by the overwhelming need to explain why I’m doing what I’m doing, why I did [what] I did,” she continued on Twitter. “NO MORE. I’m gonna doooooo the s— I doooooo and youuuuuu can go bonkers about it.”

“(Note: I will still explain how to cook things),” she added.

