Who’s going to tell your story if you don’t?

A recent offer to Emory Alumni about a seminar for Jan. 11 was titled: “Who Will Tell Your Story?” All of us wish our ancestors had thought to do that, although some people did. Many had biographical sketches published in the late 19th and early 20th centuries that gave the facts, but rarely anything personal.

Obituaries are a way we learn some summary of one’s life, but they are normally written by the survivors, not the subjects themselves. A quick survey at some published in the newspapers today show that many people are perhaps drafting their own. My mother wrote down a version of her life story in her retirement center’s newsletter when she was spotlighted and I incorporated some of that in her obituary last year.