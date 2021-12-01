Who is Stacey Abrams? (2021)

Who is, Stacey Abrams?.Stacey Abrams has announced she's running for governor in 2022.She was the Democratic candidate for Georgia governor in 2018. .Abrams was born in Wisconsin in 1973 and raised in Mississippi. .She graduated from Spelman College in 1995 and from Yale Law School in 1999. .Abrams worked as a tax attorney for an Atlanta law firm and co-founded a beverage company. .She led Georgia House Democrats as minority leader representing District 89 after her 2007 election. .Abrams was endorsed by Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey for governor in 2018.